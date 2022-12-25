iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.