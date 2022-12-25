iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.