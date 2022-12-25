iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Position Lowered by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.