iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

