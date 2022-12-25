iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.