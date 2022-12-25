iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

