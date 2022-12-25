iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 6.9% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

