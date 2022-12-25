iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $155,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

