iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.