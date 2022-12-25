iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 11.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.