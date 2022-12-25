iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

