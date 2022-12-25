Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of ISDR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.83.
About Issuer Direct
