Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISDR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.83.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

