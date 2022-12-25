JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.09. JBS shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 77,066 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3561 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

