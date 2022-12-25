Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

