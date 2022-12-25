Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $661.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

