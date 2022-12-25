Joule Financial LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 79,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.