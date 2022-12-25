Joule Financial LLC Buys 43,280 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

