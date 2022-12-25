Joule Financial LLC Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,344,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.03. 77,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,590. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.