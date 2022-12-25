Joule Financial LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,240. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

