Joule Financial LLC Sells 38,510 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock remained flat at $23.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

