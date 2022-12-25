JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

