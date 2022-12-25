JUST Hits Market Cap of $189.39 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $189.39 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

