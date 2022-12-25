Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $237.55 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

