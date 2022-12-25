Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

