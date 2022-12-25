Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Markel makes up about 1.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Markel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings

Markel Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,307.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,235.05.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

