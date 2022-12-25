Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.