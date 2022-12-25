Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $292,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

