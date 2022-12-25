Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 462,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 695,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 361.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 105,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

