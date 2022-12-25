Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 4,634 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

