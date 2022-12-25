Kava Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $249.92 million and $6.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 358,246,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,280,746 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

