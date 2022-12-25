Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.76

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.76 and traded as high as $91.89. Kerry Group shares last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 6,788 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €117.00 ($124.47) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €125.00 ($132.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.2892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

