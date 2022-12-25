Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

