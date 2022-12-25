Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger Sells 4,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total transaction of C$584,036.00.

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.9 %

Kinaxis stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$147.00. 47,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,469. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 350.00. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$182.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$148.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.05.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.11.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.