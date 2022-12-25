Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 33,188 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,433 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 178,859 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 474,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $31.06. 103,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,991. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

