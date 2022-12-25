Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

