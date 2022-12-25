Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 8,365 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,899,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 68,163 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

