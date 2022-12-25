Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Top Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $26,168.33 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.03 or 0.05137777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00497105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.94 or 0.29457601 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

