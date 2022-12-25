Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Trading Down 2.7% This Week (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $106.70 million and $101.02 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

