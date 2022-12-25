LCX Price Reaches $0.0338 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and $239,599.70 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $896.02 or 0.05318158 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.98 or 0.29456813 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

