Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.