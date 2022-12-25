Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

