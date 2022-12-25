Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

LSPD stock opened at C$18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$17.64 and a twelve month high of C$54.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

