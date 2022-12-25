Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 12,993 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 381.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

