Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

