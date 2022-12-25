Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

