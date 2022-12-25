Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

