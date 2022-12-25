Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 3.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

