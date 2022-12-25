Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

