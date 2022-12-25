Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FPE opened at $16.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25.

