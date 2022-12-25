Lion Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

