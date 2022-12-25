Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 788,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

